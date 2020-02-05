Hawkins, St. Francis visit Bryant

St. Francis (NY) (10-12, 4-6) vs. Bryant (10-12, 2-7)

Chace Athletic Center, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Chauncey Hawkins and St. Francis (NY) will face Adam Grant and Bryant. The junior Hawkins has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 12.2 over his last five games. Grant, a senior, is averaging 15.4 points over the last five games.

SAVVY VETERANS: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Grant, Ikenna Ndugba, Charles Pride and Benson Lin have collectively accounted for 60 percent of Bryant’s scoring this season and 56 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For St. Francis (NY), Hawkins, Deniz Celen, Unique McLean and Rob Higgins have collectively accounted for 69 percent of all St. Francis (NY) scoring, including 76 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Terriers have given up only 69.4 points per game to NEC opponents so far, an improvement from the 74.8 per game they gave up over 11 non-conference games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Hawkins has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all St. Francis (NY) field goals over the last three games. Hawkins has accounted for 16 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 63: St. Francis (NY) is 0-7 when its offense scores 63 points or fewer. Bryant is a perfect 7-0 when it holds opponents to 63 or fewer points.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulldogs have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Terriers. Bryant has an assist on 38 of 69 field goals (55.1 percent) over its past three matchups while St. Francis (NY) has assists on 35 of 74 field goals (47.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bryant has made 9.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among NEC teams.