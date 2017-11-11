Hawkins has 28, Murray State sets record in 118-61 win (Nov 10, 2017)

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) Byron Hawkins scored 28 points on 10-of-13 shooting, including five 3-pointers, and Murray State raced to a 118-61 win over NAIA Brescia on Friday night.

Terrell Miller Jr. had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Jalen Dupree added 17 points for the Racers. Jonathan Stark had 13 points and Shaq Buchanan chipped in 11. Murray State, which shot 77 percent in the first half (20 of 26) and 69 percent (40 of 58) for the game, was 13 of 23 from behind the arc to set a scoring record for the CFSB Center. Hawkins, a junior transfer, matched his career-high from his sophomore year at Towson.

Five different players scored in a 17-0 run that gave the Racers a 33-14 lead with 7:55 to go in the first half. They put together a 15-2 surge a few minutes later and led 60-30 at the half, with Hawkins scoring 20 points and Miller 13.

Jordan Cooper-Livers had 13 points for the Bearcats, who shot 32 percent.