Hawaii squares off against UNO

New Orleans (1-3) vs. Hawaii (3-2)

Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans and Hawaii look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of tough road losses in their last game. Hawaii lost 66-53 to Illinois on Monday, while New Orleans came up short in an 82-59 game at Mississippi State on Sunday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Eddie Stansberry has averaged 18 points to lead the charge for the Rainbow Warriors. Zigmars Raimo is also a big contributor, producing 10.2 points and seven rebounds per game. The Privateers have been led by Bryson Robinson, who is averaging 14.3 points and four rebounds.BRILLIANT BRYSON: Robinson has connected on 19.4 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 24 over the last three games. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: New Orleans has scored 58.7 points per game and allowed 79.3 over its three-game road losing streak.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Rainbow Warriors have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Privateers. Hawaii has an assist on 42 of 77 field goals (54.5 percent) across its previous three matchups while New Orleans has assists on 30 of 65 field goals (46.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hawaii has made 7.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Big West teams.