Hawaii looks to sweep UC Riverside

UC Riverside (15-15, 5-9) vs. Hawaii (16-11, 7-6)

Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii goes for the season sweep over UC Riverside after winning the previous matchup in Riverside. The teams last went at it on Feb. 20, when the Rainbow Warriors shot 34.6 percent from the field and went 14 for 17 from the free throw line en route to the one-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: UC Riverside has relied heavily on its seniors. Callum McRae, Arinze Chidom, Dominick Pickett and Khyber Kabellis have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 70 percent of all Highlanders points over the team’s last five games.EFFICIENT EDDIE: Eddie Stansberry has connected on 35.6 percent of the 225 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 14 for 34 over the last five games. He’s also made 87.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SPREAD IT AROUND: UC Riverside is 6-0 when at least four of its players score in double-figures and 9-15 when the team falls shy of that mark. Hawaii is 7-0 when four or more players score double-digit points and 9-11 on the year, otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: The UC Riverside defense has allowed only 61.2 points per game to opponents, which is the 10th-lowest figure in the country. The Hawaii offense has produced just 69.1 points through 27 games (ranked 205th among Division I teams).