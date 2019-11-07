Hawaii faces FAMU

Florida A&M (0-1) vs. Hawaii (0-0)

Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M and Hawaii look to bounce back from losses. Florida A&M fell short in a 77-48 game at Southern California on Tuesday. Hawaii went 18-13 last year and finished fourth in the Big West.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida A&M went 3-12 against non-conference programs last season. In those 15 games, the Rattlers gave up 70.5 points per game while scoring 60.3 per outing. Hawaii went 7-5 in non-conference play, averaging 69.3 points and giving up 67.6 per game in the process.