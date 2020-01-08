Hawaii, CS Fullerton start Big West play

Hawaii (9-5, 0-0) vs. Cal State Fullerton (5-10, 0-0)

Titan Gym, Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii and Cal State Fullerton meet in the first Big West game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Hawaii finished with nine wins and seven losses, while Cal State Fullerton won 10 games and lost six.

SUPER SENIORS: Cal State Fullerton has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Austen Awosika, Brandon Kamga, Davon Clare and Jackson Rowe have collectively accounted for 57 percent of all Titans points this season, though that figure has dropped to 46 percent over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Awosika has had his hand in 40 percent of all Cal State Fullerton field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 14 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Hawaii is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 4-5 when fewer than four Rainbow Warriors players score in double-figures.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Titans have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Rainbow Warriors. Cal State Fullerton has an assist on 51 of 82 field goals (62.2 percent) over its previous three outings while Hawaii has assists on 34 of 69 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Cal State Fullerton has held opposing teams to 66.1 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Big West teams.