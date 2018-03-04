Harvard tops Columbia, claims top seed to Ivy tournament

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) Corey Johnson led a balanced Harvard with 17 points off five 3-pointers and the Crimson knocked off Columbia 93-74 Saturday night in the Ivy League season finale.

While Harvard and Penn finished with 12-2 league records, Harvard earned top seeding in a tie-breaker. Harvard and Penn split their games, but Harvard was 2-0 versus Yale. Penn and Yale split their games, making Penn a two seed and Yale three.

Harvard opens the Ivy League Tournament at the Palestra March 10 against Cornell.

Johnson made 6 of 9 shots – 5 of 8 from behind the 3-point arc – and Harvard shot 63 percent. The Crimson were just as hot from long range, five Harvard players made at least two from distance as the team shot 61 percent on 3-pointers (17 of 28).

Christian Juzang made four treys for 16 points, Seth Towns made three for 13 points. Rio Haskett and Justin Bassey split four 3-pointers.

Nate Hickman led the Lions (8-18, 5-8) with 21 points.