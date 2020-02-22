Harvard looks for home win vs Penn

Penn (13-9, 5-4) vs. Harvard (17-7, 6-3)

Lavietes Pavilion, Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard looks for its eighth straight win over Penn at Lavietes Pavilion. The last victory for the Quakers at Harvard was a 55-54 win on Feb. 25, 2012.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Chris Lewis, Robert Baker, Christian Juzang and Justin Bassey have combined to account for 42 percent of Harvard’s scoring this season. For Penn, AJ Brodeur, Devon Goodman, Jordan Dingle and Ryan Betley have collectively accounted for 72 percent of all Penn scoring.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Quakers have allowed just 66.8 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 75.5 per game they gave up against non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Brodeur has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Penn field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has accounted for 17 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Harvard has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 74 points while giving up 57.2.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Quakers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Crimson. Harvard has an assist on 34 of 86 field goals (39.5 percent) across its previous three matchups while Penn has assists on 34 of 65 field goals (52.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Harvard managed to score exactly 200 points across three matchups against Penn last season.