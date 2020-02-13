Hartford looks to sweep UMass Lowell

UMass Lowell (10-16, 4-7) vs. Hartford (14-12, 7-4)

Chase Family Arena, West Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell seeks revenge on Hartford after dropping the first matchup in Lowell. The teams last played each other on Jan. 8, when the Hawks shot 50 percent from the field while limiting UMass Lowell to just 44.8 percent en route to the 80-68 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Neither team has been afraid to put the ball in the hands of their freshmen. Malik Ellison, Moses Flowers and Miroslav Stafl have collectively scored 48 percent of Hartford’s points this season and 57 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For UMass Lowell, Christian Lutete, Obadiah Noel, Connor Withers and Ron Mitchell have combined to account for 73 percent of all UMass Lowell scoring, including 76 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Hawks have allowed only 61.9 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 69.8 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Ellison has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Hartford field goals over the last three games. Ellison has accounted for 25 field goals and eight assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: UMass Lowell is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 10-7 when scoring at least 70.

STREAK STATS: UMass Lowell has lost its last four road games, scoring 76.3 points, while allowing 93.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass Lowell is ranked first among America East teams with an average of 74.1 points per game.