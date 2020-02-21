Hartford looks to extend streak vs Binghamton

Hartford (14-14, 7-6) vs. Binghamton (9-17, 3-10)

Events Center, Vestal, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Binghamton. Hartford has won by an average of 19 points in its last six wins over the Bearcats. Binghamton’s last win in the series came on Jan. 25, 2017, a 76-55 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Hartford’s Malik Ellison, Traci Carter and Hunter Marks have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 93 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Sam Sessoms has either made or assisted on 62 percent of all Binghamton field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Binghamton is 0-17 this year when it scores 75 points or fewer and 9-0 when it scores at least 76.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Hawks have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bearcats. Binghamton has 37 assists on 69 field goals (53.6 percent) over its previous three outings while Hartford has assists on 39 of 68 field goals (57.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Binghamton has made 9.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among America East teams.