Hartford heads to AmEast semis with win over New Hampshire
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) John Carroll scored 21 points with 11 of 13 free throws, J.R. Lynch added 19 points, and third-seeded Hartford beat sixth-seeded New Hampshire 71-60 in Saturday’s America East Conference Tournament quarterfinal.
Jason Dunne had four steals and scored 15 points, including his 1,000th career point, for the Hawks (19-12), who will face No. 2 seed Maryland-Baltimore County in Tuesday’s semifinal.
Trailing 28-22 at halftime on 28.6 percent shooting, the Wildcats tied it at 35 on Iba Camara’s layup after a 9-5 run. Carroll scored five in a 10-3 run and the Hawks led 55-46 on Dunne’s 3.
Josh Hopkins and Keon Burns combined for three 3s and the Wildcats closed to 59-57 on Camara’s free throw. Hassan Attia’s free throw capped a 7-2 run for a 66-59 Hawks’ lead with 1:09 left and they scored five straight in the final 55 seconds.
Leissner scored 21 points with four 3s, Hopkins had 11 points and Camara 10 for New Hampshire (10-21).