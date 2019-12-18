Harris, The Citadel visit Longwood

The Citadel (5-5) vs. Longwood (5-6)

Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Kaelon Harris and The Citadel will go up against Shabooty Phillips and Longwood. Harris is averaging 13.8 points over the last five games. Phillips is averaging 10.6 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: The Citadel’s Harris, Tyson Batiste and Eddie Davis III have collectively scored 32 percent of the team’s points this season, including 29 percent of all Bulldogs scoring over the last five games.HOT HARRIS: Harris has connected on 36.4 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 10 over his last five games. He’s also made 68.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SUCCESS AT 73: Longwood is a perfect 5-0 when scoring at least 73 points and 0-6 when scoring 65 points or fewer.

PERFECT WHEN: The Lancers are 5-0 when they score at least 73 points and 0-6 when they fall shy of that total. The Bulldogs are 5-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.3 percent or worse, and 0-5 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: The The Citadel offense has scored 85.6 points per game, the fourth-highest figure in Division I. Longwood has only averaged 66 points per game, which ranks 235th nationally.