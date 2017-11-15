Harris, Sims lead Chicago St in 101-51 rout of Silver Lake (Nov 14, 2017)

CHICAGO (AP) Anthony Harris and Fred Sims each scored 19 points and Chicago State broke into the win column, trouncing NAIA member Silver Lake College, 101-51 in its home opener Tuesday night.

The Cougars took an 11-point lead into intermission, 40-29, then poured it on in the second half, outscoring the Pheasants 61-24 over the final 20 minutes.

Chicago State (1-2) shot 52.2 percent from the field, hitting 35 of 67, including 3 of 18 from behind the three-point arc. The Cougars also knocked down 28 of 43 from the line and amassed 62 points from in the paint.

Silver Lake College, a Catholic college from Manitowoc, Wisconsin, hit 17 of 52 from the field (32.7 percent), including 3 of 10 from deep The Pheasants were forced into committing 38 turnovers.

Marcellus Duckworth finished with 13 points, the lone Pheasant to reach double figure scoring.