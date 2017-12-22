Harris scores 29 and Stephen F. Austin romps 116-66 (Dec 21, 2017)

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) Kevon Harris made four 3-pointers and scored 29 points and Stephen F. Austin rolled past NCCAA-member Arlington Baptist 116-66 on Thursday night.

Shannon Bogues added 15 points, Ty Charles 14, TJ Holyfield 13 with nine rebounds, and John Comeux 12 points. Ivan Canete had a career-high 11 assists to go with eight points.

The 116 points were the second-most for the Lumberjacks (11-2) this season, having beaten Division III Howard Payne 118-64 on Nov. 18. The 11 victories tie the program record for the most nonconference wins heading into conference play.

Kennedy Jones scored 20 points and Quinton Moore 17 for the Patriots, who play in the National Christian College Athletic Association’s Division II. The Lumberjacks, leading the nation with 22.83 turnovers forced per game, forced 23 Patriot miscues.

The Lumberjacks led from the opening minute, led 60-31 at halftime and extended their lead to as many as 54 in the second half.