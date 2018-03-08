Harris scores 27, top-seeded Buffalo advances in MAC tourney

CLEVELAND (AP) Jeremy Harris scored a career-high 27 points, CJ Massinburg added 18 and top-seeded Buffalo held off eighth-seeded Central Michigan’s rally in the second half for a 89-74 win in the quarterfinals of the Mid-American Conference Tournament on Thursday.

Nick Perkins had 16 points and the Bulls (24-8) made two big 3-pointers in the final 2:17 to put away the Chippewas.

Buffalo will play the Ball State-Kent State quarterfinal winner in Friday’s semifinals.

Cecil Williams had 21 points and 13 rebounds to pace Central Michigan (19-14), which cut a 14-point second-half deficit to two, but couldn’t come up with a big defensive stop in the final minutes.

The Chippewas were still within 77-74 when Wes Clark knocked down a 3-pointer for Buffalo. After Williams was called for a charging foul on the next possession, Massinburg, who had missed three free throws, drilled his 3 from the left wing.

Buffalo entered the MAC tourney as the No. 1 seed for the first time. The Bulls are seeking their third title in four years after winning in 2015 and 2016.