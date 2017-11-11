Harris has 23 points, 12 boards, SF Austin beats Longwood (Nov 11, 2017)

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) Kevon Harris had 23 points and 12 rebounds as Stephen F. Austin opened the season with a 74-61 win over Longwood on Saturday afternoon.

Harris was 6 of 14 from the floor and dropped in 11 of 14 free-throw attempts. TJ Holyfield drilled 4 of 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 18 points, four steals and two blocks. Shannon Bogues came off the bench to make 6 of 8 from the floor for 15 points with five rebounds.

The Lumberjacks jumped out to an early 15-3 lead and took a 41-31 advantage into the break. Holyfield drilled a 3-pointer for a 66-46 lead with 7:54 left in the game.

Isaiah Walton nailed a trey and followed with a layup to start a 10-2 run to close to 68-56 at the 3:56 mark. Holyfield answered with a 3-pointer that shut the door on the Lancers.

Walton had 21 points to lead Longwood.