Harrell scores 24 to help Denver beat Montana State 76-64

DENVER (AP) — Senior Ronnie Harrell Jr. hit 6 of 9 from 3-point range and finished with a career-high 24 points to help Denver beat Montana State 76-64 on Tuesday night.

Tory Stewart-Miller added 11 points and Ade Murkey had 11 points and five assists for Denver (5-8).

Harrell hit two 3-pointers and Murkey added another as the Pioneers jumped to a 10-0 lead and never trailed. Alperen Kurnaz, Harrell and Murkey each made a 3 in a 13-0 run that made it 28-7 with seven minutes left in the first half as Montana State went scoreless for nearly 6 ½ minutes. The Bobcats (3-6) committed three turnovers and went 0 for 7 from the field during that span.

The Pioneers opened a 27-point lead early in the second half.

Harald Frey led MSU with 18 points and Tyler Hall scored 14, but that duo combined for 8-of-25 shooting from the field.

Denver shot 50 percent overall, including 16 of 26 (61.5 percent) in the first half. The Pioneers made a season-high 15 3s on 29 attempts.