Harper Jr., Rutgers visit Nebraska

Rutgers (10-3, 1-1) vs. Nebraska (6-7, 1-1)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two sophomore guards will be on display as Ron Harper Jr. and Rutgers will battle Cam Mack and Nebraska. Harper is averaging 9.4 points over the last five games. Mack is averaging 13.4 points and 7.4 assists over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: The dynamic Mack has averaged 12.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists to lead the way for the Cornhuskers. Complementing Mack is Haanif Cheatham, who is accounting for 13.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Scarlet Knights have been led by Harper, who is averaging 11.8 points and 6.1 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Mack has been directly responsible for 49 percent of all Nebraska field goals over the last three games. Mack has 14 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Rutgers is a perfect 9-0 when the team records seven or more steals. The Scarlet Knights are 1-3 when they steal the ball fewer than seven times.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cornhuskers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Scarlet Knights. Nebraska has 49 assists on 77 field goals (63.6 percent) across its past three games while Rutgers has assists on 46 of 93 field goals (49.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Rutgers defense has held opponents to just 59.5 points per game, the 14th-lowest in Division I. Nebraska has given up an average of 74.9 points through 13 games (ranked 247th, nationally).