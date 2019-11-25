Hardy, UNLV host Jackson St.

Jackson State (1-5) vs. UNLV (2-5)

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tristan Jarrett and Jackson State will go up against Amauri Hardy and UNLV. The freshman Jarrett has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.6 over his last five games. Hardy, a sophomore, is averaging 16.8 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Hardy is putting up 18 points to lead the way for the Runnin’ Rebels. Complementing Hardy is Elijah Mitrou-Long, who is maintaining an average of 11.3 points per game. The Tigers have been led by Jarrett, who is averaging 16.7 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Hardy has directly created 44 percent of all UNLV field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 18 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Jackson State has lost its last five road games, scoring 66.4 points, while allowing 83.4 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Runnin’ Rebels have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. UNLV has an assist on 40 of 63 field goals (63.5 percent) across its past three matchups while Jackson State has assists on 44 of 75 field goals (58.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNLV is ranked first among MWC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.6 percent. The Runnin’ Rebels have averaged 12.3 offensive boards per game.