Hardy scores 24 to lift UNLV over Air Force 77-72

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Amauri Hardy had a career-high 24 points as UNLV narrowly beat Air Force 77-72 on Tuesday night.

Nick Blair had 13 points for UNLV (13-11, 7-5 Mountain West Conference). Noah Robotham added 12 points. Cheikh Mbacke Diong had nine rebounds for the home team.

Lavelle Scottie had 25 points for the Falcons (10-14, 5-7). Ryan Swan added 17 points and 16 rebounds. A.J. Walker had 14 points.

The Runnin’ Rebels leveled the season series against the Falcons with the win. Air Force defeated UNLV 106-88 on Jan. 16. UNLV faces San Jose State on the road on Saturday. Air Force plays Utah State at home on Saturday.