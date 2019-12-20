Harding, Weber State visit BYU

Weber State (4-6) vs. Brigham Young (9-4)

Marriott Center, Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Jerrick Harding and Weber State will face Jake Toolson and Brigham Young. Harding has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 22.4 over his last five games. Toolson is averaging 14 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Brigham Young has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Toolson, TJ Haws, Alex Barcello, Yoeli Childs and Dalton Nixon have combined to account for 68 percent of all Cougars points this season, though that figure has dropped to 53 percent over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JERRICK: Harding has connected on 38.5 percent of the 52 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 16 over his last three games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 69: Weber State is 0-5 when it allows at least 69 points and 4-1 when it holds opponents to less than 69.

WINNING WHEN: Brigham Young is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Cougars are 2-4 when opponents score more than 64 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Brigham Young as a team has made 10.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is ninth-best among Division I teams. The Cougars have averaged 12.2 3-pointers per game over their last five games.