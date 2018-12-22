Harding’s 36 points power Weber St. past Delaware St., 83-69

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Jerrick Harding scored a season-high 36 points and Weber State closed out its nonconference schedule by cruising past Delaware State, 83-69 on Saturday afternoon.

Weber State (6-5) snapped a three-game losing streak that includes a home court loss to in-state rival Utah Valley and opens Big Sky Conference play Saturday at Eastern Washington.

The Wildcats led by as many as 22 points in the second half, but the Hornets rallied and cut the deficit to nine when Ronald Lucas hit two free throws with 3:55 left.

Harding made 5 of 10 from long range and was a perfect 13 for 13 from the free-throw line while scoring 30 points or more for the third time this season. He scored 31 against San Jose State and 30 against BYU.

Brekkott Chapman added 16 points and 13 rebounds for Weber State.

Kevin Larkin scored 23 points and grabbed 10 boards to lead Delaware State (3-9).