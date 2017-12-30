Hankerson propels Boston University past Army, 90-82 (Dec 29, 2017)

BOSTON (AP) Cedric Hankerson hit five 3-pointers on his way to a season-high 33 points and Boston University turned back Army 90-82 in a Patriot League opener on Friday night.

Hankerson connected on 10 of 14 shots from the field for the Terriers (5-7), who shot 51 percent (30 of 59) from the field, including 12 of 26 (46 percent) from 3-point range. Tyler Scanlon added 17 points, Walter Whyte scored 16 and Max Mahoney had 12 points, six rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots. BU had dropped five of six coming in.

Jordan Fox scored 18, with 16 coming in the first half, and added eight assists for the Black Knights (7-5), while Thomas Funk chipped in with 14 points and eight assists. Alex King scored 13 and Luke Morrison and Matthew Wilson added 11 points apiece.

King’s 3-point play pulled the Black Knights within 61-60 with 7:54 left, but Hankerson did all the damage in a 10-0 run to push the Terriers’ lead to 71-60. Army trailed by at least eight points from there.

BU, which came into the game shooting just 55 percent at the free-throw line, hit 18 of 25 (72 percent). Army made 6-of-12 free throws.