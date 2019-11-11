Hampton takes on The Apprentice School

The Apprentice School vs. Hampton (1-0)

Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Hampton Pirates are set to battle the Builders of The Apprentice School. Hampton is coming off a 112-52 win at home against Mid-Atlantic Christian in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Hampton went 4-9 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last year. The Pirates offense scored 76.2 points per contest in those 13 games.