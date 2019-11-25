Hampton takes on San Francisco

Hampton (3-2) vs. San Francisco (6-0)

War Memorial Gymnasium, San Francisco; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco squares off against Hampton in a non-conference matchup. Each team last played this past Saturday. San Francisco beat Sam Houston State by nine points at home, while Hampton came up short in a 120-71 game at Illinois.

Article continues below ...

STEPPING UP: San Francisco’s Jamaree Bouyea has averaged 14.5 points, six rebounds and 4.8 assists while Charles Minlend has put up 14.3 points. For the Pirates, Jermaine Marrow has averaged 26 points, six assists and 2.2 steals while Benjamin Stanley has put up 18.2 points and seven rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Marrow has made or assisted on 51 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: San Francisco has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 91.4 points while giving up 70.4.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Dons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Pirates. San Francisco has an assist on 51 of 90 field goals (56.7 percent) across its past three outings while Hampton has assists on 42 of 88 field goals (47.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Hampton and San Francisco are ranked at the top of Division 1 when it comes to scoring. The Pirates are ranked 10th in the country with 87.2 points per game while the Dons are seventh at 88.8 per game.