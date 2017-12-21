Hampton blitzes App St. behind do-it-all Marrow, 86-53 (Dec 20, 2017)

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) Jermaine Marrow scored 18 points with 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals, and Malique Trent-Street scored 21 and Hampton turned it on in an 86-53 win over Appalachian State on Wednesday night.

Hampton (5-8) controlled the game with a 45-32 edge in rebounding, collected 15 steals and forced the Mountaineers into 24 turnovers and blocked nine shots with Greg Heckstall swatting four.

Jaekwon Carliyle’s layup with 6:07 before halftime broke a 20-all tie and sparked a 14-0 run from which Appalachian State never recovered. The Mountaineers couldn’t score for 6 1/2 minutes.

Hampton led 39-22 and Trent-Street sank a pair of free throws for a 47-27 lead with 14:46 left.

Ronshad Shabazz led the Mountaineers with 17 points, Justin Forrest added 12 and Isaac Johnson 10. Appalachian State (5-8) has lost four in a row and is winless (0-6) on the road.