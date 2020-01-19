Hammond, USC Upstate host High Point

High Point (4-14, 1-4) vs. South Carolina Upstate (7-11, 2-3)

G.B. Hodge Center, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as John-Michael Wright and High Point will take on Everette Hammond and South Carolina Upstate. The freshman John-Michael Wright has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 11.8 over his last five games. Hammond, a sophomore, is averaging 14 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE WAY: South Carolina Upstate’s Hammond has averaged 14.2 points and 4.1 rebounds while Tommy Bruner has put up 12.1 points. For the Panthers, John-Michael Wright has averaged 12.9 points and 5.1 rebounds while Eric Coleman Jr. has put up 7.7 points and 4.3 rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Spartans have scored 71.4 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 63.1 per game they managed in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JOHN-MICHAEL: John-Michael Wright has connected on 28.9 percent of the 90 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 18 over his last three games. He’s also made 78.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Spartans are 0-10 when they score 72 points or fewer and 7-1 when they exceed 72 points. The Panthers are 0-11 when they fail to score more than 64 points and 4-3 on the season, otherwise.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Panthers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Spartans. South Carolina Upstate has an assist on 30 of 74 field goals (40.5 percent) over its previous three games while High Point has assists on 30 of 62 field goals (48.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: High Point is rated second among Big South teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34 percent. The Panthers have averaged 12.1 offensive boards per game.