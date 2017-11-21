Hall helps lead 2nd-half charge in 74-64 Montana State win (Nov 21, 2017)

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) Tyler Hall scored 18 points and Montana State used a big second half to defeat Binghamton 74-64 on Tuesday in the opening game of the Cancun Challenge.

Harald Frey scored all 13 of his points in the second half, and Keljin Blevins also scored 13 points with eight rebounds for the Bobcats (3-2). Konner Frey added 10 points.

Hall, a junior and the team’s leading scorer, missed the Bobcats’ last game, a 71-58 loss to Louisiana Tech and was ”50-50” for this game with a foot injury. But he started and scored 15 points in the second half when the Bobcats erased a three-point halftime deficit.

The Bobcats outscored the Bearcats 34-15 over the first 13 minutes of the second half to post their largest lead of 16 points at 62-46. The lead remained in double figures until a 7-0 spurt got the Bearcats within six with 1:49 to go. But Hall hit a bucket and added two free throws in the final minute to build the lead back to 10.

Fard Muhammad scored 15 points with five 3-pointers for Binghamton (1-4). Willie Rodriguez added 14 points and Thomas Bruce had five blocks to go with seven rebounds.

Montana State will play for the ”Mayan Division” title on Wednesday while Binghamton plays for third place.