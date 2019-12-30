Haliburton, Iowa State host FAMU

Florida A&M (1-9) vs. Iowa State (7-4)

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two sophomore guards will be on display as MJ Randolph and Florida A&M will go up against Tyrese Haliburton and Iowa State. Randolph is averaging 12.8 points over the last five games. Haliburton has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.8 over his last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Iowa State’s Haliburton has averaged 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists while Rasir Bolton has put up 13.3 points. For the Rattlers, Randolph has averaged 11.4 points and five rebounds while Rod Melton Jr. has put up 10.5 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Haliburton has directly created 49 percent of all Iowa State field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 39 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Iowa State is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least seven opposing shots. The Cyclones are 2-4 this season when they block fewer than seven shots.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cyclones have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Rattlers. Iowa State has an assist on 54 of 87 field goals (62.1 percent) over its previous three outings while Florida A&M has assists on 31 of 80 field goals (38.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Iowa State offense has scored 81.4 points per game this season, ranking the Cyclones 23rd nationally. The Florida A&M defense has allowed 74.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 245th).