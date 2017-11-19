Hagedorn leads South Dakota to 84-55 win over Grambling (Nov 18, 2017)

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) Tyler Hagedorn had 15 points to help lead South Dakota to an 84-55 win over Grambling on Saturday night.

South Dakota (3-1) started fast and never looked back, going up 24-9 midway of the first period on the way to a 41-27 halftime advantage.

The Coyotes scored 13 unanswered points early in the final half to go ahead 56-31 and cruised to the win.

Hagedorn hit 5 of 7 field goal attempts and made all four free throws offered. Carlton Hurst was 5 of 6 from the floor for 10 points and Tyler Peterson also had 10, with three assists and three steals. Nick Fuller had a perfect night, making 4 of 4 field goal attempts and sinking his only free throw attempt for nine points.

The Coyotes hit 55 Percent (28-51) of their field goals while limiting Grambling to 18-of-55 shooting.

Bobby Jackson led Grambling (0-3) with nine points.