GW squares off against Howard

Howard (0-1) vs. George Washington (0-1)

Charles E. Smith Center, Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard and George Washington look to bounce back from losses.

LAST MEETING: George Washington earned the 70-64 win over Howard when these two teams faced each other during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Howard went 3-10 against non-conference programs last season. In those 13 games, the Bison gave up 85.2 points per game while scoring 74.2 per outing. George Washington went 4-9 in non-conference play, averaging 64 points and giving up 71.8 per game in the process.