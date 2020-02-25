GW seeks revenge on Richmond

Richmond (20-7, 10-4) vs. George Washington (12-15, 6-8)

Charles E. Smith Center, Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond goes for the season sweep over George Washington after winning the previous matchup in Richmond. The teams last met on Feb. 1, when the Spiders outshot George Washington from the field 51.7 percent to 43.4 percent and had 14 fewer turnovers en route to a 22-point victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Armel Potter, Jameer Nelson Jr. and Arnaldo Toro have combined to score 43 percent of George Washington’s points this season. For Richmond, Grant Golden, Blake Francis and Nick Sherod have combined to score 51 percent of the team’s points this year.

CREATING OFFENSE: Potter has been directly responsible for 54 percent of all George Washington field goals over the last three games. Potter has 16 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: George Washington is 0-9 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 12-6 when it scores at least 63.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Richmond is a perfect 17-0 when it holds an opponent to 71 points or fewer. The Spiders are 3-7 when opponents score more than 71.

DID YOU KNOW: The Richmond offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.8 percent of its possessions, which is the 18th-best rate in the nation. The George Washington defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 335th among Division I teams).