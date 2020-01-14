GW looks to end streak vs George Mason

George Mason (12-4, 1-2) vs. George Washington (6-10, 0-3)

Charles E. Smith Center, Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason looks to extend George Washington’s conference losing streak to five games. George Washington’s last A10 win came against the UMass Minutemen 68-64 on March 13, 2019. George Mason won 76-63 at La Salle in its last outing.

FAB FRESHMEN: George Washington’s Armel Potter, Jamison Battle and Jameer Nelson Jr. have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 53 percent of all Colonials points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Potter has accounted for 50 percent of all George Washington field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 12 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: George Washington is 0-6 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 6-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Colonials have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Patriots. George Washington has an assist on 39 of 66 field goals (59.1 percent) over its past three contests while George Mason has assists on 34 of 65 field goals (52.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: George Mason is ranked second among A10 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.8 percent. The Patriots have averaged 11.5 offensive boards per game.