GW faces American

American (0-2) vs. George Washington (1-1)

Charles E. Smith Center, Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American plays George Washington in an early season matchup. George Washington beat Howard by 14 points on Saturday, while American fell 79-70 to William & Mary on Friday.

STEPPING UP: George Washington’s Arnaldo Toro has averaged 14.5 points and 14 rebounds while Jameer Nelson Jr. has put up 11.5 points, eight assists and 2.5 steals. For the Eagles, Sa’eed Nelson has averaged 22 points and two steals while Jamir Harris has put up 18 points.SOLID SA’EED: S. Nelson has connected on 25 percent of the four 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 60 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: American’s Harris has attempted 15 3-pointers and has connected on 40 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: American has attempted the second-most free throws among all Patriot League teams. The Eagles have averaged 20.5 free throws per game.