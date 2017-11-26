Gumm, Glotta lead Austin Peay past Miami (Ohio) 86-61 (Nov 26, 2017)

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Dayton Gumm scored 23 points, Zach Glotta added 13 and Austin Peay cruised by Miami (Ohio) 86-61 on Sunday.

Gumm and Glotta each made three of the Governors’ nine 3-pointers on just 15 attempts.

Gumm made it 70-39 on a fast-break dunk midway through the second half and the Govs didn’t make a field goal in the final three minutes of the game.

Averyl Ugba also scored 13 points for Austin Peay (3-3), which plays Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Terry Taylor had 12 and Steve Harris 11.

Austin Peay was up 12-8 before making 3-pointers on five straight possessions – with three by Glotta – for a 27-14 lead. Gumm had a 4-point play late in the first half and the Govs led 51-29 at the break with 13 points apiece by Gumm and Glotta.

Nike Sibande led Miami (3-3) with 16 points. Isaiah Coleman-Lands scored 14 and Jalen Adaway 13.