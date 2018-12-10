Guerrero leads Samford past Alabama A&M 77-59

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Ruben Guerrero scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Samford pulled away in the second half to beat winless Alabama A&M 77-59 on Sunday.

Guerrero knocked down 8 of 13 attempts from the floor as the Bulldogs (8-2) shot 51 percent (26 of 51) for the game. Freshman Robert Allen pitched in with 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists, while Josh Sharkey and Myron Gordon scored 11 and 10, respectively.

Guerrero had 10 points to help Samford take a 30-26 lead at halftime. The Bulldogs of A&M came out firing after intermission, using a 10-2 run to take a 36-32 lead. Alabama A&M (0-9) stayed in front until Kevion Nolan buried a 3-pointer with 14:14 left to play to give Samford the lead for good.

Arthur Johnson led A&M with 16 points, but he missed all seven of his 3-point tries as the Bulldogs shot just 17 percent from distance (3 of 18). Brandon Miller hit 4 of 5 shots and scored 12, while Andre Kennedy contributed 10 points and six rebounds. A&M has won just three of 40 games over the past two seasons.