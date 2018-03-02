Griffin’s 3-pointers lifts Saint Peter’s over Monmouth 60-58

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) Nick Griffin made four late 3-pointers, including the game-winner with five seconds left, and No. 9 seed Saint Peter’s beat eighth-seeded Monmouth 60-58 in the first round of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday.

Saint Peter’s (13-17) will play top-seeded Rider in a Friday quarterfinal.

The Peacocks trailed by eight with 3:18 to go. Griffin made three 3-pointers and Quinn Taylor converted a 3-point play during a 12-3 run and Saint Peter’s led 57-56 with 1:05 left. Zac Tillman’s layup put the Hawks ahead before Griffin hit the game-winner. Taylor blocked Ray Salnave’s jump shot to end it.

Griffin scored 20 points and was 6-of-10 shooting from long range. Sam Idowu added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Peacocks.

Tillman had 12 points for Monmouth (11-20). Micah Seaborn, who scored a career-best 30 points against Rider a week ago, was 3 of 11 from the field and finished with eight points.