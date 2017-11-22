Griciunas helps lead E. Washington past E. Kentucky 83-62 (Nov 22, 2017)

LAS VEGAS (AP) Benas Griciunas scored a career-high 16 points, Bogdan Bliznyuk added 13 and Eastern Washington ended a two-game skid to defeat Eastern Kentucky 83-62 on Wednesday at the MGM Resorts Main Event.

Bliznyuk started and ended a game-changing 21-0 rally – that lasted for more than 11 minutes of the first half – with free throws at either end. The Eagles trailed 11-9 early, but Bliznyuk converted two from the line at 13:11 and sank two more with 2:20 left before halftime that put EWU up a comfortable 30-11.

Griciunas nailed a jump shot, with an assist from Bliznyuk, who had five in the game, to kickstart the second half and the Eagles (3-3) maintained a lead that ranged from 19 to 28 points on the Colonels (2-3).

Richard Polanco added a career-best 11 points and Cody Benzel also scored 11 for the Eagles, who made 11 3-pointers and forced 18 turnovers.

Nick Mayo led Eastern Kentucky with 17 points. Deric Boyd added 14.