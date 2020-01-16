Green, MVSU host Alcorn State

Alcorn State (6-9, 2-2) vs. Mississippi Valley State (2-14, 1-2)

Harrison Complex, Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Troymain Crosby and Alcorn State will face Michael Green and Mississippi Valley State. The junior Crosby is averaging 13.2 points over the last five games. Green, a senior, has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.8 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Mississippi Valley State’s Green, Caleb Hunter and Torico Simmons have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 66 percent of all Delta Devils points over the last five games.

SWAC IMPROVEMENT: The Delta Devils have scored 74.3 points per game and allowed 75.7 points per game against SWAC opponents. Those are both solid improvements over the 58.6 points scored and 97.6 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Simmons has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Mississippi Valley State field goals over the last three games. Simmons has 20 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Braves are 0-9 when they score 72 points or fewer and 6-0 when they exceed 72 points. The Delta Devils are 0-14 when allowing 73 or more points and 2-0 when holding opponents below 73.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Braves have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Delta Devils. Mississippi Valley State has an assist on 34 of 75 field goals (45.3 percent) over its previous three matchups while Alcorn State has assists on 51 of 80 field goals (63.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi Valley State is ranked third in all of Division I with an average of 78.9 possessions per game.