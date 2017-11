Green Bay stops Florida A&M from the free-throw line, 57-50 (Nov 24, 2017)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (AP) Khalil Small made 11 of 12 from the free-throw line and scored 16 points to lead Green Bay to a 57-50 win over Florida A&M on Friday night, leaving the Rattlers 0-5 on the road to start the season.

The Phoenix made bank from the line, hitting 24 of 29 attempts (82.8 percent) and are now 95 of 117 from the line through four games. Green Bay continued to vigorously defend the 3, holding Florida A&M to just 1 of 14 from behind the arc.

The Rattlers (1-6) took a six-point lead at intermission, 31-25, but managed just 19 second-half points.

Isaiah Martin scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Florida A&M, which shot 36.8 percent from the field (21 of 57).

Kameron Hankerson added 12 points for Green Bay, which shot 14 of 45 from the field (31.1 percent), including 5 of 17 from deep.