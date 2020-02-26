Green Bay seeks revenge on Youngstown St.

Youngstown State (16-13, 9-7) vs. Green Bay (14-15, 9-7)

Resch Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay seeks revenge on Youngstown State after dropping the first matchup in Youngstown. The teams last played on Jan. 25, when the Penguins shot 43.9 percent from the field on the way to a 98-94 victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Green Bay’s JayQuan McCloud has averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists while Amari Davis has put up 16.1 points. For the Penguins, Darius Quisenberry has averaged 16.2 points and 4.1 assists while Naz Bohannon has put up 10.9 points and 8.8 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Quisenberry has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Youngstown State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 22 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

SPREAD IT AROUND: Green Bay is 6-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points and 8-15 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. Youngstown State is 6-0 when four or more players score double-digit points and 10-13 on the year, otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: Green Bay is ranked fifth among all Division I teams with an average of 81.8 points per game. The Phoenix have averaged 88.7 points per game over their last three games.