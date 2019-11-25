Green Bay goes up against Colgate

Colgate (3-3) vs. Green Bay (1-3)

Kress Events Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay squares off against Colgate in a non-conference matchup. Colgate beat Cal State Northridge by eight on Sunday, while Green Bay fell to Wisconsin on the road on Thursday, 88-70.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Green Bay’s JayQuan McCloud has averaged 13.5 points and 5.3 assists while PJ Pipes has put up 12 points. For the Raiders, Rapolas Ivanauskas has averaged 14.8 points and 7.3 rebounds while Jordan Burns has put up 11.8 points and 4.2 assists.ROBUST RAPOLAS: Ivanauskas has connected on 18.5 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 11 over the last three games. He’s also made 69.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Colgate has lost its last three road games, scoring 61.3 points, while allowing 80.7 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Phoenix have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Raiders. Green Bay has an assist on 59 of 102 field goals (57.8 percent) across its past three matchups while Colgate has assists on 43 of 83 field goals (51.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The opportunistic Green Bay offense has averaged 81.1 possessions per game this season, ranking the Phoenix fourth nationally. Colgate has not been as uptempo as the Phoenix and is averaging only 67.9 possessions per game (ranked 265th).