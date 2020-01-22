Green Bay, Cleveland St. meet in conference play

Green Bay (9-11, 4-3) vs. Cleveland State (7-13, 3-4)

Wolstein Center, Cleveland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Horizon foes meet as Green Bay takes on Cleveland State. Green Bay beat Detroit by three points at home in its last outing. Cleveland State lost 75-49 on the road to Northern Kentucky in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Cleveland State’s Algevon Eichelberger, Tre Gomillion and Torrey Patton have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 54 percent of all Vikings points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Vikings have scored 65.7 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 59.3 per game they recorded against non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: JayQuan McCloud has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Green Bay field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 13 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Green Bay is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 9-6 when scoring at least 71.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Phoenix have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Vikings. Cleveland State has an assist on 22 of 57 field goals (38.6 percent) over its past three outings while Green Bay has assists on 59 of 83 field goals (71.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Green Bay offense has scored 81.5 points per game this season, ranking the Phoenix 12th among Division I teams. The Cleveland State defense has allowed 72.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 226th overall).