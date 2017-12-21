Gray scores 24 points, Houston beats Providence 70-59 (Dec 20, 2017)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) Rob Gray scored 24 points and Houston defeated Providence 70-59 on Wednesday night in the Hall of Fame Holiday Classic.

Gray provided the spark in a couple of offensive bursts in the second half, scoring eight straight points during a 13-6 run to start the second half that expanded an eight-point lead to 44-29. He later scored seven unanswered points to put the Cougars (10-2) ahead 56-35 with 12 minutes left.

The Friars (8-4) cut the lead to eight after four straight points from Isaiah Jackson, 62-54, with 4 1/2 minutes left but wouldn’t get closer.

Gray recorded his 32nd career 20-point game and seventh this season. Galen Robinson Jr. and Armoni Brooks added 12 points each and Corey Davis Jr. 10.

Rodney Bullock scored 24 points with eight rebounds for the Friars. Jalen Lindsey added 11 and Jackson 10.

The game came on the 52nd anniversary of the only other meeting between the programs, a 102-89 victory for Houston on Dec. 20, 1965.