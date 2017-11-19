Gray’s 23 lead Houston past Wake Forest, 78-73 (Nov 19, 2017)

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) Rob Gray scored six of his 23 points during a late 8-0 run for Houston that broke a tie and the Cougars beat Wake Forest 78-73 in the fifth-place game of the Paradise Jam on Sunday.

Wes Vanbeck added 19 points and Devin Davis 15 for Houston (3-1). Gray’s layup broke the 68-all tie, Davis followed a miss by Wake Forest with two free throws and Gray added a 3-pointer and a free throw, giving the Cougars a 76-68 lead with 1:51 to play.

The Demon Deacons (1-4) got a 3-pointer from Mitchell Wilbeken and a dunk from Doral More to get within three, but Gray scored after an offensive rebound with 15 seconds left to rebuild the lead to five and the Demon Deacons missed a pair of 3-point tries at the finish.

Bryant Crawford led Wake Forest with 17 points and Wilbeken and Keyshawn Woods each had 15.