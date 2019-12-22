Graves scores 22 to carry Buffalo over Niagara 92-72

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jayvon Graves had 22 points as Buffalo easily defeated Niagara 92-72 on Saturday.

Graves shot 6 for 9 from behind the arc. He added six assists.

Jeenathan Williams had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Buffalo (8-4). Josh Mballa added 12 points and nine rebounds. Gabe Grant had 12 points for the home team.

James Towns had 19 points for the Purple Eagles (2-8). Greg Kuakumensah added 15 points. Raheem Solomon had 13 points.

Buffalo takes on Saint Bonaventure at home next Monday. Niagara takes on Syracuse on the road next Saturday.