Grand Canyon pulls away late, holds off Boise State 69-67

PHOENIX (AP) — Carlos Johnson scored 14 points to lead five Grand Canyon players in double figures and the Antelopes edged Boise State 69-67 on Saturday night.

Grand Canyon (5-3) avenged last season’s double-overtime loss at Boise State (2-5).

Damari Milstead added 13 points for Grand Canyon. Oscar Frayer had 11 points, and Trey Drechsel and Matt Jackson added 10 apiece.

The game was tied 63-63 with 1:38 to play. Frayer made a free throw, Alessandro Lever a layup, and Milstead two free throws and Grand Canyon led 68-65 with 11 seconds to play. Malek Harwell’s two free throws pulled the Broncos to 68-67.

Drechsel split a pair of free throws with four seconds left and Boise State couldn’t get a shot off before time expired.

RJ Williams scored 23 points on 11-of-14 shooting to lead Boise State. Marcus Dickinson and Pat Dembley each added 11 points.