Grand Canyon plays E. Illinois

Eastern Illinois (7-4) vs. Grand Canyon (4-9)

Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon faces Eastern Illinois in a non-conference matchup. Eastern Illinois easily beat Western Illinois by 38 on Monday. Grand Canyon lost 91-71 to New Mexico on Tuesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: George Dixon is averaging 13.5 points and 9.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Panthers. Marvin Johnson is also a key contributor, producing 10.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. The Antelopes have been led by Alessandro Lever, who is averaging 14.5 points and 5.3 rebounds.ACCURATE ALESSANDRO: Lever has connected on 35 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 16 over the last five games. He’s also converted 69.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Grand Canyon is 0-9 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 4-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Eastern Illinois is a perfect 6-0 when the team records at least 13 offensive rebounds. The Panthers are 1-4 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Eastern Illinois defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.1 percent, the 30th-best mark in the country. Grand Canyon has allowed opponents to shoot 46.4 percent from the field through 13 games (ranked 311th).