Grand Canyon looks to end streak vs CSUB

Cal State Bakersfield (12-18, 6-9) vs. Grand Canyon (12-17, 7-8)

Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Bakersfield looks to extend Grand Canyon’s conference losing streak to five games. Grand Canyon’s last WAC win came against the Chicago State Cougars 71-47 on Feb. 15. Cal State Bakersfield fell short in a 62-46 game to New Mexico State in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Grand Canyon’s Alessandro Lever has averaged 16.1 points and 5.9 rebounds while Carlos Johnson has put up 14.9 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Roadrunners, Taze Moore has averaged 11.3 points while Czar Perry has put up 8.5 points.MIGHTY MOORE: Moore has connected on 38 percent of the 71 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 5 over his last three games. He’s also made 64.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Antelopes are 0-9 when they score 62 points or fewer and 12-8 when they exceed 62 points. The Roadrunners are 0-10 when allowing 73 or more points and 12-8 on the season, otherwise.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Cal State Bakersfield is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes eight or more 3-pointers. The Roadrunners are 7-18 when the team hits fewer than eight threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 36.1 percent, ranking the Roadrunners seventh nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Grand Canyon sits at just 23.3 percent (ranked 312th).