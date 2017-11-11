Grand Canyon beats Florida A&M 67-51 (Nov 10, 2017)

PHOENIX (AP) Fiifi Aidoo and Joshua Braun had 11 points each on Friday night and Grand Canyon built a big lead early to beat Florida A&M 67-51 in the season opener for both teams.

The Antelopes pulled away late in the first half, going on a 13-0 run while keeping the Rattlers scoreless for nearly six minutes to lead 31-14 on Keonta Vernon’s layup with 2:59 left in the period. Vernon finished with eight points and nine boards.

The Rattlers ended the run with Kamron Reaves’ 3-pointer at 2:39, but the Antelopes scored the final four points of the half and kept their lead between 16 and 25 points in the second half.

Desmond Williams had 15 points and eight rebounds and Marcus Barham scored 10 points Florida A&M.

Grand Canyon had a 15-8 edge on the offensive glass and a 36-24 advantage on points in the paint.